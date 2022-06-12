FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 57.5% in May

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SKOR stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
