Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 111.0% in May

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PDYPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($194.24) to £138 ($172.93) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89) in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14,433.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 46,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,335. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

