Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.
FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
