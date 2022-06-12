Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 130.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,622. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of -143.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

