Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,907 shares of company stock worth $1,114,632 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.