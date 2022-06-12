Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 147.8% in May

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 46,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,138. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

