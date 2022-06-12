Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.