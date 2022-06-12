FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Up 140.3% in May

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NHHHF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.12. 165,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.13. FuelPositive has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.24.
About FuelPositive
