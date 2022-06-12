Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FJTSY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 398,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,237. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

