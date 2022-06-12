Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,503,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,263,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $4.92 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.