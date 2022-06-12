G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 116.1% in May

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the May 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 10.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.71. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
G6 Materials Company Profile
