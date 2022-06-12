GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GGN opened at $4.05 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

