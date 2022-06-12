GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE GNT opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.