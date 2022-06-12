GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE GNT opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $5.99.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
