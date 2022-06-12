GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 184,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,346. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,425.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,069 shares of company stock worth $13,351,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,402,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GATX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GATX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GATX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.