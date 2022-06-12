GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBLX stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. GB Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

