GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GBLX stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. GB Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About GB Sciences (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GB Sciences (GBLX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.