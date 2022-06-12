GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Buys C$62,074.32 in Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,074.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$409,932.36.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 10,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00.

Shares of GCM Mining stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$4.20. 277,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,361. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. GCM Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.33.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$128.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.24 target price on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

