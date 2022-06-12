GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford Buys 1,500 Shares

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,365.

Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$48.48. 21,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

