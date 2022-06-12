Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GIPR opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

