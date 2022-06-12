Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $599.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

