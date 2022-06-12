Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock worth $791,721 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294,340. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.