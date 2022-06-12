Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Up 118.9% in May

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GNCA stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,294,340. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock worth $791,721. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

