Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 964,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gentera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

