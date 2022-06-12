Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 15,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gerdau by 705.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in Gerdau by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

GGB stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $6.62.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

