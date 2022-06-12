Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the May 15th total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,658. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.41.

About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

