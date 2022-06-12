Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter.

