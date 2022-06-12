Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
