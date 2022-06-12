Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the May 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $25.58 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.