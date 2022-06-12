Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 51.7% in May

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

