Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 153.3% in May

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.13% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG opened at $24.41 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

