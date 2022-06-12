Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso Acquires 143,000 Shares

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,261,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,400.75.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 92,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,170.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 140,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,182.50.

On Friday, May 20th, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 499,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,417.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,110.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 83,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 42,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

GRG stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,629. The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a current ratio of 30.00. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.