Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Down 47.6% in May

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

