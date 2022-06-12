Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWLIF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

