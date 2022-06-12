Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,184,700 shares, a growth of 174.0% from the May 15th total of 2,622,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 825.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.