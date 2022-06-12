GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,065,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHOT opened at $0.01 on Friday. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
GrowLife Company Profile (Get Rating)
