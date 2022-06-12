GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,065,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT opened at $0.01 on Friday. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. It focuses on functional medicinal mushroom business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

