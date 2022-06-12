H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 128.3% in May

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 60,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,981. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.