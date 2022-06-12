Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

About Harbor Diversified (Get Rating)

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.