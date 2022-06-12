Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.
About Harbor Diversified
