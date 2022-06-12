Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.