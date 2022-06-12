Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (PMOIF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.