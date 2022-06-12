Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of HWBK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The company has a market cap of $170.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

