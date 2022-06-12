HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 54.6% in May

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

