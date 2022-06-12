Head-To-Head Analysis: Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) vs. SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Princeton and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A SGS N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bank of Princeton and SGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Princeton $73.94 million N/A N/A $3.51 8.30 SGS $7.01 billion 2.41 $670.68 million N/A N/A

SGS has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Princeton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of Princeton and SGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Princeton 0 1 1 0 2.50 SGS 1 4 2 0 2.14

Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Bank of Princeton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of Princeton is more favorable than SGS.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of Princeton pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Princeton has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, debit cards, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. The company operates 21 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Middlesex Counties in central New Jersey, as well as in additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; digital solutions, which include cybersecurity, the internet of things, digital platform, and mobile application services. In addition, it offers a range of testing, inspection and certification solutions for the crop science, food, health science, and cosmetics and hygiene industries; field services, technical assessment and advisory services; and services related to industrial, public health and safety, environmental testing, and public mandates. Further, it provides certification, training, supply chain assurance, technical consulting, and ESG assurance services; and laboratory outsourcing, commodities logistics, geochemistry, metallurgy, sustainability, and market intelligence solutions. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer and retail, energy, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, public, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

