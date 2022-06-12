Head-To-Head Analysis: Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) versus Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics -1,242.16% -332.13% -100.58%

Risk and Volatility

Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Avalo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basilea Pharmaceutica $162.08 million N/A -$7.47 million N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics $5.40 million 9.62 -$84.38 million N/A N/A

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Avalo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Basilea Pharmaceutica and Avalo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 605.91%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats Avalo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica (Get Rating)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan. The company also provides Zevtera, an antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. In addition, it engages in developing Derazantinib, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for bile duct cancer, as well as in phase ½ clinical trial for bladder and stomach cancer; and Lisavanbulin, a tumor checkpoint controller drug. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company also engages in developing AVTX-007, a fully human Anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody that is under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of still's disease, including adult-onset still's disease and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Its products for rare genetic diseases in Phase III clinical trials include AVTX-801, a D-galactose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of phosphoglucomutase 1 deficiency (PGM1), also known as PGM1-CDG; and AVTX-803, a L-fucose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of LADII, also known as SLC35C1-CDG. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

