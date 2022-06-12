Head to Head Analysis: PubMatic (PUBM) & Its Rivals

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PubMatic to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PubMatic alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PubMatic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 1 8 0 2.89 PubMatic Competitors 648 3588 8865 248 2.65

PubMatic currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.13%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 55.53%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million $56.60 million 18.59 PubMatic Competitors $9.01 billion $2.46 billion 15.56

PubMatic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. PubMatic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82% PubMatic Competitors -373.33% -14.46% -4.83%

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.