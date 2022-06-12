Head-To-Head Comparison: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) vs. Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LAIX and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX N/A N/A N/A Vitru 10.96% 8.79% 5.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LAIX and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vitru has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than LAIX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LAIX and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $107.48 million 0.04 $9.40 million ($3.36) -0.33 Vitru $116.98 million 3.41 $13.09 million $0.56 30.50

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vitru beats LAIX on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LAIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids. The company also provides IELTS Liulishuo app for IELTS speaking practice tests; and enterprise learning services for corporate customers. In addition, it is involved in AI lab operation; technology development; and provision of loan arrangement and marketing support services. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Vitru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

