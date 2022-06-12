Head-To-Head Comparison: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) & Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

This table compares SoundHound AI and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Zeta Global $458.34 million 2.83 -$249.56 million ($3.34) -1.92

SoundHound AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI N/A -24,694.44% -19.47% Zeta Global -61.52% -389.93% -77.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SoundHound AI and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78

Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 100.20%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than SoundHound AI.

Summary

Zeta Global beats SoundHound AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoundHound AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) and conversational intelligence technology solutions. Its products include Hound, a voice-enabled search engine that provides entertainment, information, and communication services; and SoundHound, a music search and discovery solution that identifies songs, plays music and lyrics, and allows users to share music and entertainment content. The company also provides Houndify, a solution that understands text and voice input; provides speech recognition and speech-to-meaning solutions, including natural language understanding solutions; understands complex and compound queries, and supports context and follow-up queries. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.