Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 126.9% in May

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the May 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,165. Healthcare Triangle has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

