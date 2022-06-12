HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on HDELY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($73.12) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($64.52) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

HDELY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 89,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

