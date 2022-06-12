Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HEGIY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4995 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.