HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy accounts for 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

