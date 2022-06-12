Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 111.9% in May

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the May 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. 476,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $69.73.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

