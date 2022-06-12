Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 111.9% in May

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the May 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. 476,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $69.73.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (Get Rating)
