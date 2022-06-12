IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 120.8% in May

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the May 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 336,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
