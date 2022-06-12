IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 168.3% in May

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, an increase of 168.3% from the May 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of IMAC by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in IMAC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC (Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.